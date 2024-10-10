CAN 2025 (Q): Togo without its goalkeeper Sama Mahadiou for the clash against Algeria

While Togo faces Algeria this Thursday in Annaba, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the Eperviers will be deprived of their goalkeeper, Sama Mahadiou, absent for logistical reasons.

Already deprived of its starting goalkeeper, Geoffroy Agbolossou, injured and withdrawn, Togo will also have to do without its goalkeeper Sama Mahadiou for the clash against Algeria this Thursday. The Kara goalkeeper is absent for the duel against the Fennecs this evening in Annaba, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Called in to replace Geoffroy Agbolossou, the Togolese will ultimately miss this meeting due to some logistical problems. While he had completed the preparation course with the Eperviers in Tunisia, the 27-year-old goalkeeper was unable to reach Algerian soil with his teammates.

According to the Togo Sparrowhawks communication unit, the Asko Kara goalkeeper will join the group for the return match on October 14 at the Kégué stadium. Bad news for the Togolese technical staff who will need all their strength to try to defeat the Algerian ogre.