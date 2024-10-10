Ukraine seizes Cameroonian cargo ship for violating port rules

Ukrainian authorities confiscated a cargo ship flying the Cameroonian flag, the Usko MFU, which was boarded in the Odessa region in July.

According to the Ukrainian State Border Service, the captain is accused of illegally entering Crimean ports. The ship was transferred to the ownership of Ukraine, and charges were brought against its captain for violating the rules of entry into the territory with the aim of harming state interests.

On July 11, Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said the cargo ship was boarded due to its two entries into the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, in 2023 and 2024.

Shortly before, the British site Lloyd’s reported that the ship had been seized in Romanian territorial waters at the request of kyiv.