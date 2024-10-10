CAN 2025 (Q): “It will be even more difficult”, Gernot Rohr before Benin-Rwanda

Gernot Rohr was at a press conference in Abidjan this Thursday. And the Benin coach mentioned the match against Rwanda, counting for the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Gathering in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, the Cheetahs face the Amavubi of Rwanda this Friday. A match counting for the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Second in group D, the Beninese must snatch the three points of victory to remain in the race to qualify for the final phase.

Facing the press this Thursday, during the traditional pre-match press conference, coach Gernot Rohr spoke of this shock against the Rwandans. And the Franco-German technician expects a difficult meeting for his team.

“This is the third time we are playing in Abidjan. We were lucky to win each time and we would like to continue this dynamic. To win against this Rwanda team, it won’t be easy. It was already difficult last June when we won 1-0, and it will be even more difficult tomorrow. But we believe in it,” he notably declared in the comments relayed by Roméo AKLOZO.

As a reminder, the Benin-Rwanda match is scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny stadium, nicknamed “Le Félicia”, from 5 p.m. (GMT+1).