CAN 2025 (Q): Morocco wins with difficulty against Lesotho

Morocco snatched a narrow victory (1-0) against Lesotho on Monday, as part of the second day of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. A success obtained in the final seconds of the match thanks to a goal by Brahim Diaz.

Faced with a team largely within their reach, the Atlas Lions, already qualified for CAN 2025 as host country, struggled to find the fault. Despite territorial domination and a multitude of opportunities, Walid Regragui’s men came up against a heroic Lesotho defense.

The Moroccans dominated the game throughout the match, but it was the Lesothos who often worried the opposing defence thanks to their defensive rigour and quick counter-attacks.

It was finally in the last seconds of added time that Brahim Diaz gave his team the victory with a goal full of technique. A relief for the Atlas Lions who thus maintain their invincibility in these qualifiers.

Despite this victory, the Moroccans will have to raise their level of play if they wish to lift the CAN trophy on their home turf. The next match of the Atlas Lions will be a new opportunity to gauge themselves and refine their game.