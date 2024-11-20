CAN 2025 (Q): the ranking of scorers at the end of the qualifiers

The CAN 2025 qualifiers ended on Tuesday, revealing the 24 nations qualified for the final phase which will be played in Morocco. The attackers were the great architects of this campaign, leaving their mark on this race towards the prestigious continental tournament.

The Moroccan Brahim Diaz, with 7 goals, finishes at the top of the top scorers in the qualifiers. The Real Madrid player shone, particularly during the 6th day when he scored a triple against Lesotho. He is closely followed by Serhou Guirassy, ​​author of 6 achievements. Unfortunately for the Guinean striker, his team was eliminated after a defeat against Tanzania, thus depriving him of the final phase.

Behind this duo, the Algerian Amine Gouiri, the Zambian Kennedy Musonda, and the Egyptian Trezeguet each found the net 4 times. Several other African stars, such as Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon), Sadio Mané (Senegal) and Ryan Mendes (Cape Verde), follow with 3 goals.

As Morocco prepares to host this highly anticipated edition, these scorers will have the opportunity to extend their harvest during the final phase. With such a density of offensive talent, CAN 2025 promises to be a real football festival.