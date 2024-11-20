Cameroon: Marc Brys praises Vincent Aboubakar

Scorer against Zimbabwe (2-1) Tuesday in the CAN 2025 qualifier, Vincent Aboubakar received praise from his coach Marc Brys.

Cameroon signed its third victory in the CAN 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday. The Indomitable Lions defeated Zimbabwe (2-1) last night on the sixth day of the qualifying phases. A success which allowed the Cameroonians to finish first in group J ahead of the Warriors.

Great architect of this victory, Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the two Cameroonian goals. The Hatayspor striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with an assist from Georges-Kévin Nkoudou. An achievement which increases his total to 03 in these qualifiers. Enough to earn him the praise of his coach Marc Brys.

In a post-match press conference, the Belgian technician praised his captain: “ So far he’s my best attacker. In the first half he played very well for himself and for the team. He’s a striker, he has to play like that. “We especially need in this kind of situation experience, people who can keep the ball and do a few things to save time.”