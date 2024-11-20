Cameroon: Francis Ngannou elevated to the rank of Knight of the Order of Valor

The presidential decree promoting boxer Francis Ngannou to the rank of Knight of the Order of Valor was signed by President Paul Biya on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Through this distinction, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, pays tribute to the World Heavyweight Champion in Mixed Martial Arts. Indeed, this exceptional recognition from the Cameroonian State underlines the remarkable career and international influence of Francis Ngannou.

The decree, in its first article, specifies that Mr. Francis Ngannou, World Heavyweight Champion in Mixed Martial Arts, is promoted to the rank of Knight of the Order of Valor as of February 18, 2022, at exceptional title.

Furthermore, the official document indicates that the Grand Chancellor of National Orders is responsible for the implementation of this decree, which will be registered and then published in the Official Journal in French and English.