CAN 2025 (Q): Gabon’s list with Aubameyang and Lemina

Gabon’s list for the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers has been released. A group with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina.

Gabon’s national coach, Thierry Mouyouma, revealed the list of players selected for the November gathering. The Panthers will face Morocco and the Central African Republic, as part of the fifth and sixth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Gabonese will challenge the Atlas Lions on November 15 in Franceville and the Central African Republic, on November 19.

In this group of 26 players, we find Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina, who recently came out of their sporting retirement. Denis Bouanga and Jim Allevinah are also called up.

The list of Gabon: