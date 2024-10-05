Cameroon: Marc Brys at the heart of a financial dispute

Having just seen the dispute between FECAFOOT and Minsep come to a happy end with the appointment of a technical staff accepted by both camps, Marc Brys will have to manage another crisis, while the coach’s agent national of Cameroon threatens to take his client to court for unpaid emoluments

Marc Brys would have liked to do without this affair, which falls a few days before the CAN 2025 qualifying matches. The national coach of Cameroon is attacked by his agent Ivo Chi, who threatens to sue him for unpaid emoluments.

Representing the interests of the Belgian technician, Ivo Chi, FIFA certified agent, negotiated the appointment of Marc Brys on the bench of the Indomitable Lions. And as such, he was entitled to receive 10% of the total contract amount. Except that the player’s agent has so far only received 11 million FCFA. An intolerable situation according to Ivo Chi who, via his lawyers, is demanding the rest of his money, i.e. 73 million FCFA.

“It’s the ministry that must pay”

Asked about this financial dispute during his press conference to unveil the list of players selected for the double confrontation against Kenya, as part of the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, Marc Brys believes that it is up to the government Cameroonian to pay the rest of his agent’s emoluments.

“I have no problem with him. If there is a problem it is between him and the ministry, because it is the ministry which must pay”confided the Belgian technician. It now remains to be seen whether this affair will pollute the next two outings of the Indomitable Lions, in search of victory to take the lead in Group J.