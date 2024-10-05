CAN 2025 (Q): the list of Cameroon against Kenya

Cameroon’s national coach, Marc Brys, revealed the list of players selected for the double confrontation against Kenya, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

In this group of 24 men, we note the return of defender Flavien Boyomo, author of a great start to the season with Osasuna in La Liga. Second in group J, tied on points with the Kenyan leader, the Indomitable Lions will host the Harambee Stars on October 11 in Yaoundé, before traveling to Kampala on October 14 for the return leg.

The list of Cameroon: