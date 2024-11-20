CAN 2025 (Q): the complete update of the matches played on Tuesday

The sixth and final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ended Tuesday with 13 matches played and 31 goals scored.

Mali stood out with the most resounding victory of the day, crushing Eswatini with a clear score of 6-0. In contrast, the match between Kenya and Namibia ended in a goalless score, while Egypt was held to a draw by Botswana (1-1).

The sensation of the day is Dar-es-Salaam, where Tanzania created a surprise by winning against Guinea. This result marked a turning point in these qualifications, as did the feat of Botswana, which qualified to the detriment of Mauritania. However, the latter brilliantly beat Cape Verde, but that was not enough to land a ticket for Morocco.

The favorites secure their place

Unsurprisingly, the great African football nations responded. Senegal, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia and Cameroon all recorded victories to confirm their status as favorites.

The list of 24 nations which will participate in CAN 2025 in Morocco is now known. This edition promises to be exciting, with teams ready to do battle for the continental title.