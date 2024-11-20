Brazil: the Cameroonian origins of Vinicius Junior

In a landmark initiative combining football and awareness, Brazilian Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has discovered a strong connection with the African continent, and more specifically with Cameroon.

Through a DNA test carried out under the auspices of the Brazilian Football Federation, it was revealed that the ancestors of the Auriverde striker originated from Cameroon. This discovery was made official by the presentation of a certificate to Vinicius Jr before the crucial match against Uruguay, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

This revelation is part of a campaign to fight racism, a particularly sensitive subject for the player, the target of several discriminatory acts on European fields in recent years. By highlighting its African roots, this approach aims to highlight the deep and historical links between the populations of Brazil and Africa, while promoting diversity and inclusion in sport.

For Vinicius Jr, this connection with his Cameroonian origins adds a personal dimension to his career, while strengthening his commitment to the fight against racism.