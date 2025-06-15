FIFA day: Senegal and Sadio Mané crush Gabon, Equatorial Guinea ensures

With goals from Sadio Mané and Mikayil Faye, Senegal offered the Gabon scalp (3-0) this Friday in Amiens in France, in friendly. In Saudi Arabia, Equatorial Guinea has tamed Cambodia (2-0) as part of the friendly tournament FIFA Series.

Senegal rebounded after its failure at CAN 2023 by beating Gabon 3-0 in a friendly match in Amiens, in France. For his first cape, Mikayil Faye scored a superb goal, while Sadio Mané also scored at the end of the match. Despite a good start to Gabon, Senegal took the advantage thanks to a goal against its Appindangoyé camp. Mikayil Faye then doubled the bet with an impressive 30 meter shot.

In the second half, despite the efforts of the panthers to return to the game, no goal was scored, and Sadio Mané concluded the Senegalese victory with a third goal. This victory and the performance of promising young people suggest a good future for Senegal, which will face Benin on Tuesday. The Gabonese, on the other hand, will have to relaunch themselves against the Congo on Monday in Chambly.

Equatorial Guinea unrolls

Committed to the FIFA Series tournament, the new competition from the Faã® Mondial Football body, Equatorial Guinea won its first victory on Friday. The nzalang naçional has arranged Cambodia on the score of 2-0.

Deprived of their captain and scorer Emilio Nsue who has hurriedly retired after his blur with the country’s football federation, the Equato-Guineans recovered to Joanet Lopez (10e) and Basilio Socoliche (36e) who scored the two goals of victory. The Nzalang Nacional will play its next match in this tournament against Cape Verde on Monday.