CAN 2025 (Q): Senegal qualified, Ghana on the verge of elimination

Senegal will also play in the final phase of CAN 2025. The Lions of Téranga validated their ticket for the final phase after their victory against Malawi on Tuesday. Facing the Flames in a fairly close encounter, the Senegalese finally won with a score of 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Sadio Mané on a perfectly executed free kick. Now with 10 points on the clock, Senegal joins Burkina Faso at the top of Pool L. Burundi and Malawi are eliminated.

Ghana on the brink

In difficulty in Group F, Ghana once again missed the opportunity to relaunch in these qualifying phases of CAN 2025. Hanging on by Sudan (0-0) last week, the Black Stars were this time – here beaten by the Falcons of Jediane. Opposed to the men of coach Kwesi Appiah, Mohammed Kudus’ teammates lost with a score of 2-0.

Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Tash and Mohamed Abdelrahman punished the Ghanaians who suffered their second defeat in this campaign. A new poor performance which puts the Ghanaians on the verge of elimination. With only 2 points on the clock, the Black Stars must win their last two matches and hope for the defeat of the Sudanese to be successful in Morocco. An improbable scenario!