CAN 2025: Egypt beats Mauritania and qualifies

Egypt ensured its qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by winning against Mauritania on Tuesday afternoon on the fourth day of the qualifiers. After a victory (2-0) in the first leg at home, The Pharaons won the match with a score of 1-0 thanks to a goal scored in the second half.

In a hard-fought match, the Mauritanians put up solid resistance, but Egyptian efficiency made the difference. Ibrahim Adel found the fault at the very end of the match (85th) to give his team victory. With this result, Egypt has a fourth success in as many matches and validates its ticket for CAN 2025.

This success also allows Egypt to consolidate its position at the top of Group C (12 points out of 12 possible), while Mauritania sees its chances of qualifying become more complicated.

Note that Egypt joins the other nations already qualified for the 2025 African Cup of Nations including Senegal, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria and Morocco (host country).

The last two days of the qualifiers, scheduled for the next international break, will determine the last qualifiers for the mass of African football on Moroccan soil.