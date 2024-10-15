CAN 2025 (Q): Rwanda overthrows Benin and revives

Rwanda signed its first victory in the CAN 2025 qualifiers after its success against Benin (2-1) this Tuesday in Kigali. Valuable points from the Amavubi who are relaunching their campaign.

Rwanda remains in the race to qualify for CAN 2025. The Amavubi relaunched their campaign after their victory against Benin this Tuesday in Kigali. Receiving the Cheetahs in a match counting for the fourth day of the qualifiers, coach Torsten Spittler’s team won with a score of 2-1.

Trailing at the break on a goal from Andreas Hountondji in the 42nd minute, the locals reversed the course of the match after returning from the locker room. Innocent Nshuti equalized for his team before captain Djihad Bizimana sealed the victory for the Amavubi on a penalty.

With this victory, Rwanda comes back one step behind Benin in group D. The two teams will try to validate their ticket for the final phase during the last two days.

Benin may harbor regrets

Well on its way to making a big splash in this international break, Benin was finally scuttled. Certainly, the Cheetahs still have every chance of qualifying for Morocco 2025, but the task now looks tougher. Coach Gernot Rohr’s team will face Nigeria in Abidjan on the fifth day, before a trip to Libya for the final round. Two crucial matches for which we will have to collect as many points as possible.