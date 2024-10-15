“We learned valuable lessons”, Spittler to the Cheetahs before Rwanda-Benin

Rwanda coach Torsten Spittler spoke about the match against Benin this Tuesday in the CAN 2025 qualifier. And the German technician assured that the Amavubi will not repeat the mistakes that cost them the defeat against the Cheetahs in Abidjan.

Rwanda is playing for its survival in the CAN 2025 qualifiers this Tuesday. The Amavubi face Benin this evening in Kigali, as part of the fourth day of the qualifying phases. Third in the standings with 2 points, the Rwandans must snatch victory to continue to hope of qualifying for the final phase.

At a press conference on Monday, on the eve of this decisive clash, coach Torsten Spittler spoke of his team’s chances of leaving with victory. And the German technician wanted to send a strong message to the Beninese.

“ It will be a difficult match but we were able to rectify our mistakes. The team is in a good mood and everyone is ready for the game, Spittler told reporters. We lost the first game because of defensive mistakes. Someone on defense didn’t do their job. Mounie wasn’t marked and he punished us in five minutes. Now we have learned valuable lessons, especially on defense, we have to defend as a team. »

The Rwanda coach also mentioned the case of his defender Thierry Manzi, injured during the first leg. “ Thierry Manzi’s injury is not as serious as we thought but he cannot start on Tuesday. For Kwizera, he is in good shape and can start the match“, he added. As a reminder, the match is scheduled for this evening from 5 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali.