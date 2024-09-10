CAN 2025 (Q): Nigeria stumbles against Rwanda, Mali and Mozambique secure

Nigeria could only do better than a draw against Rwanda (0-0) this Tuesday in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Neutralized during the first day, Mali, Mozambique and South Africa signed their first victory in these qualifying phases.

The second day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued on Tuesday, with several matches across Africa. Leader of Group D, Nigeria traveled to Rwanda. A high-stakes match for the Super Eagles who would consolidate their first place in the event of victory. A success that will not come, however.

Despite a clear domination and a very offensive team, as evidenced by their 20 shots for 9 on target, the foals of coach Augustine Eguavoen will never manage to break the opposing lock. Final score: 0-0. With this result, Nigeria remains at the top of its group ahead of the Amavubi, while waiting for the other meeting of the evening between Benin and Libya.

Mali and Mozambique are relaunching

Separated by a draw (1-1) last Friday, Mali and Mozambique relaunched their campaign after their precious victory this afternoon. The Eagles went to take the three points of the game on the pitch of Eswatini (1-0). For their part, the Palancas Negras dominated Guinea-Bissau (2-1).

In the standings, Mali and Mozambique share the lead in Group I with 4 points. In the other match of the day, South Africa took the upper hand over South Sudan (3-2), at the end of a spectacular encounter. Oswin Appollis, author of a double, and Thalente Mbatha gave victory to Bafana Bafana.