CAN 2025 (Q): Rwanda’s list to face Libya and Nigeria

Rwanda national coach Torsten Frank Spittler has revealed his list of players selected for the matches against Libya and Rwanda next September, counting for the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The CAN Morocco 2025 qualifiers open next September. Also in the running for the final phase, Rwanda will face Libya and Nigeria during the first two days of the qualifying phases.

For this double confrontation, coach Torsten Frank Spittler has revealed the list of selected players. The German technician has put together a group composed of the team’s executives and a few new faces. As a reminder, the Amavubi will travel to Libya on September 4, before hosting Nigeria, 6 days later.

Rwanda’s list: