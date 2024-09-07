CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon-Namibia, Nigeria-Benin, the program for this Saturday

Discover the matches scheduled this Saturday across Africa, counting for the first day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

The first day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, which started last Wednesday, continues this Saturday, with several matches across Africa. Benin, who beat Nigeria last June, will meet their victim again this evening at the Uyo stadium.

A victory for either side would put them top of Group D, ahead of Rwanda and Libya, who could only draw 1-1 in their opening match on Wednesday.

Another poster in the spotlight, the opposition between Cameroon and Namibia. Placed between two fires, with the “cold war” that FECAFFOT and the Ministry of Sports are leading, the Indomitable Lions will try to take their first three points in this qualifying phase. Note that the last match this Saturday will see Mauritania face Botswana.

This Saturday’s program:

Mauritania vs Botswana 4:00 p.m. GMT

Cameroon vs Namibia 16:00 GMT

Nigeria vs Benin 16:00 GMT