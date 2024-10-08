CAN 2025 (Q): Kenya warns Cameroon

The Harambee Stars wanted to warn the Indomitable Lions that they will come to Yaoundé to take the three points of victory, so Kenya faces Cameroon next Friday, in the 3rd day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

This is undoubtedly the shock at the top in this group J. With four points each on the clock after two days, Cameroon and Kenya face each other next Friday in Yaoundé. Before a new duel in Kampala on October 14. A double confrontation counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

With its contingent of players mostly playing in Europe, Cameroon is the favorite against the Kenyan team which has never won a CAN in its entire history. However, this does not impress the Harambee Stars, like their midfielder, Teddy Akumu.

Building on his team’s two previous successes in this campaign, the member of Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa believes that his team is capable of defeating the Cameroonian giant. “As usual, our confidence is high and our morale is very high. These two matches are very crucial. We play away and at home against Cameroon”Akumu told Tata Sports.

“It’s two games in a row and it’s very important that we stay focused. I think if we keep pushing ourselves and everyone gives everything they have, we can definitely get something out of this game.”he added. Looking forward to next Friday for the outcome of the first round.