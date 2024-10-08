CAN 2025 (Q): Benin-Rwanda, Algeria-Togo, the complete program for the 3rd day

The third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers opens this week, with several matches across the continent. Discover the complete program of these posters.

Decisive for several national selections, looking for victory to relaunch their campaign or to achieve a third consecutive success, the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers starts this Thursday, with six matches on the program.

Among other posters, the trip of Tanzania to the DRC or the perilous mission of Togo, which will challenge Algeria in its lair. Other duels this same day, the opposition between Ghana and Sudan in Accra or Burkina Faso which will face the surprising Burundian team.

Friday October 11 will be the most prolific day with 16 matches and big shocks, including Cameroon vs Kenya, Senegal vs Malawi, Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone or even Benin-Rwanda and Nigeria-Libya.

The third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers will end on Saturday October 12 with the Guinea – Ethiopia and Morocco – Central African Republic matches.

The complete program for the 3rd day (time in GMT)

Thursday October 10, 2024

1:00 p.m.: Namibia vs Zimbabwe

4:00 p.m.: Cape Verde vs Botswana

4:00 p.m.: DR Congo vs Tanzania

4:00 p.m.: Ghana vs Sudan

19:00: Algeria vs Togo

19:00: Burkina Faso vs Burundi

Friday October 11, 2024

1:00 p.m.: Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia

1:00 p.m.: Zambia vs Chad

1:00 p.m.: Mozambique vs Eswatini

2:00 p.m.: Madagascar vs Gambia

4:00 p.m.: Egypt vs Mauritania

4:00 p.m.: Nigeria vs Libya

4:00 p.m.: Benin vs Rwanda

4:00 p.m.: Cameroon vs Kenya

4:00 p.m.: Uganda vs South Sudan

5:00 p.m.: South Africa vs Congo

19:00: Senegal vs Malawi

19:00: Angola vs Niger

19:00: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

19:00: Mali vs Guinea-Bissau

19:00: Tunisia vs Comoros

19:00: Gabon vs Lesotho

Saturday October 12, 2024