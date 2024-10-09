CAN 2025 – DRC: Axel Tuanzebe forfeits against Tanzania for an unusual injury

Called up with the DRC for the double confrontation against Tanzania in the CAN 2025 qualifiers, Axel Tuanzebe was ultimately withdrawn due to a hand injury contracted at home while washing the dishes.

Very bad news for the DRC. The Leopards will not be able to count on Axel Tuanzebe for the double confrontation against Tanzania, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The central defender of Ipswich Town in the Premier League is out for these two meetings due to a domestic accident. The Congolese suffered a deep cut on his thumb while washing dishes last week. An illness which will keep him away from the lawns for several weeks.

As a reminder, the DRC hosts Tanzania this Thursday at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa before traveling to their opponent in Dar es Salaam, five days later. Leading group H with 6 points, a double victory for the Leopards would ensure their place in the final phase of the CAN which will take place from December 21, 2025 to December 18, 2026 in Morocco.