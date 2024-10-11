CAN 2025 (Q): Equatorial Guinea revives, Mozambique hangs on

The third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued this Friday with several meetings across African fields. Discover the results of the matches played this afternoon.

In difficulty in Group E, Equatorial Guinea signed its first victory in this campaign this Friday. Nzalang Nacional defeated Liberia (1-0) in Malabo. The only goal of the game was scored by Iban Salvador on a penalty, just after half an hour of play. With this valuable result, Equatorial Guinea moved up to second place in the standings in Pool E, ahead of Togo and behind the Algerian leader, executioner of the Eperviers (5-1), the day before.

In Maputo, the clash between Mozambique and Eswatini resulted in a parity score. At the end of a fairly pleasant encounter, the two teams separated with a draw (1-1). Stanley Ratifo opened the scoring for the Mambas but Thubelihle Mavuso equalized straight away for the opposing team.

In the other matches this afternoon, Madagascar missed the opportunity to take three precious points against Gambia (1-1). Leading at the end of the first period, Barea conceded the equalizer in the final seconds of the end of the game. A result that suits the Scorpions who move up to second place in Group A, behind Tunisia. In Ndola, Zambia also drew with Chad (0-0).