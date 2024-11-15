CAN 2025 (Q): Egypt hanging on, Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau neutralize each other

Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau neutralized each other this Friday evening (1-1) as part of the 5th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. In Praia, Egypt and Cape Verde separated with a score of parity.

The fifth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued this Friday with several matches played across the continent. In Praia, Cape Verde hosted Egypt at the Cape Verde national stadium. Fighting with Mauritania and Botswana for a place in the final phase, the Blue Sharks were aiming for victory to get closer to their goal. A mission that the Cape Verdeans will only half accomplish. The two teams separated with a score of parity (1-1).

Led on the scoreboard by the Pharaohs on a goal from Taher Mohamed, the Cape Verdeans equalized after returning from the locker room through Ryan Mendes. With this ranking, Cape Verde maintains its third place in group C with 4 points, behind Botswana (2nd, 7 points) and Egypt, leader of the group and already qualified.

Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau back to back

In Group I, Eswatini and Guinea-Bissau also drew (1-1). The Sihlangu Semnikati opened the scoring through Pjilani Thabo Mkhonto. But in the process, the Djurtus equalized thanks to Carlos Mané. On the sixth day, Guinea-Bissau hosts Mozambique on Tuesday November 19, 2024, while Mali hosts Eswatini the same day. Both matches begin at 4:00 p.m. GMT.