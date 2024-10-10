Cameroon: two soldiers killed by separatists in the North-West

On Wednesday, a surprise attack by separatists hit Mejang, a locality located in the North-West region of Cameroon, causing the death of two Cameroonian army soldiers, according to military sources.

Heavily armed, the attackers stormed the military post, causing victims and seizing several weapons, according to the same sources.

This assault comes on top of a series of violent actions carried out by separatists since the start of the Anglophone crisis in 2016 in the North-West and South-West regions of the country.