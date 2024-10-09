CAN 2025 (Q)-Gabon: Aubameyang forfeits against Lesotho

The Gabonese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for the double confrontation against Lesotho, in the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Like other African selections, Gabon will have to play the October international break without one of its best offensive assets. The Panthers will indeed be deprived of their striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for the double confrontation against Lesotho, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The 35-year-old player is out of these two matches due to a injury contracted with his club.

It was the Gabonese Football Federation which revealed the bad news in a press release on its official website. “Following persistent discomfort in the knee, awakened during the last day of the Saudi championship and after several discussions between the medical staff of the Panthers and that of the club regarding the eligibility of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for the double confrontation against Lesotho, the discomfort persists,” it is written.

A real blow for coach Thierry Mouyouma and his staff, who host Lesotho this Friday at the Franceville stadium. Before traveling to Durban in South Africa, four days later, to challenge the Likuena.