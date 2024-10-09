Benin-Rwanda: Gernot Rohr wary of the Amavubi threat

Benin coach Gernot Rohr says Rwanda poses an even more dangerous threat than before and his players should be well equipped to face them in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifier. in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Benin faces Rwanda in a double confrontation, on October 11 and 15, as part of the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Two important meetings for the two teams, second and third respectively in group D.

Victorious over Libya (2-1) last September, the Cheetahs maintain a small advantage over their Rwandan opponent who remains on two outings without a victory since the start of their campaign. But for coach Gernot Rohr, the Amavubi’s draw (0-0) against Nigeria, a country which beat his team 3-0, proves that the team opposite will be difficult to beat.

“Rwanda are a very good team, so you have to be careful. Their 0-0 draw against Nigeria is proof of what they can dohe told the press. I am focusing on the two matches against Rwanda, we have to give everything. »

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the space of two years. Benin won two matches, one of which forfeited while the other ended in a draw.

The last time the two countries met was in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6, when Dodo Dokou scored the only goal in Benin’s 1-0 victory at Félix Houphouët-Boigny, their home ground since the country’s stadiums do not meet sufficient standards to host international matches.