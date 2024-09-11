Benin 2-1 Libya: Steve Mounié already thinking about the clash against Rwanda

Speaking to Canal+, Steve Mounié reacted to Benin’s precious victory against Libya (1-2) on Tuesday evening, in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the captain of the Cheetahs looked ahead to his team’s next outing, against Rwanda next October.

Benin recorded its first victory in the CAN 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday evening. Crushed in Uyo by Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria, the Cheetahs took the upper hand over Libya (2-1) in Abidjan on the second day of the qualifying rounds. A precious victory that allows coach Gernot Rohr’s foals to climb to second place in the standings in Group D, one point behind Nigeria.

In the mixed zone after the match, Steve Mounié reacted to this great performance by his team. And the captain of the Cheetahs looked ahead to the double confrontation against Rwanda next October, on the third and fourth days.

” It is already about preparing well, that each of the players returns to the club and tries to prepare well, the players who do not have a club at the moment because we have some today who are in difficulty at this level, they must try to find a club to be able to have playing time and rhythm because it will be important these two confrontations, as I said, they can allow us to qualify for the next CAN‘, he confided to Canal+ in comments transcribed by Megasports.