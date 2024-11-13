CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon hanging in Namibia

Cameroon faced Namibia this Wednesday on the fifth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And on arrival, the two teams separated with a goalless draw (0-0).

The CAN 2025 qualifiers were played this Wednesday with the matches on the fifth day of the qualifying phases. Already qualified for the final phase, Cameroon traveled to Namibia. With an impressive contingent made up of players mostly playing in Europe including Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana, the Indomitable Lions hoped to make a splash against the Brave Warriors.

But that was without counting on the solid Namibian team which forced its opponent to share the points. Helped by the clumsiness of the Cameroonian attackers who only scored 2 shots out of the 10 attempted, the locals finished the game with a goalless draw (0-0).

A result without consequence however for the two teams, with Cameroon which is 3 points ahead of Zimbabwe (2nd) and 7 lengths over Kenya (3rd), while Namibia, already eliminated, offers its first point in these playoffs.