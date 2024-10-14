CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon takes on Kenya and validates its ticket for the final phase

Cameroon punched its ticket for the final phase of CAN 2025 after its victory against Kenya (1-0) on Monday.

After Burkina Faso, first qualified for the final phase of CAN 2025, it is Cameroon’s turn to validate its ticket for the trip to Morocco. The Indomitable Lions received their passport after their victory against Kenya on Monday.

Against the Harambee Stars in a match played in Uganda, the Cameroonians won with a score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Boris Enow on a splendid free kick.

With this victory, Cameroon now takes 10 points on the clock and will at worst finish second in Group J.