CAN 2025 (Q)-DRC: Ngal’ayel Mukau forfeits against Guinea

The DRC coach, Sébastien Desabre, was at a press conference this Thursday, on the eve of the match against Guinea, in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the French technician announced the withdrawal of his midfielder, Ngal’ayel Mukau.

Like other teams involved in the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the DRC faces Guinea this Friday, as part of the first day of the qualifying stages. A great match in principle, with both teams aiming to qualify for the final phase.

Hosts of Syli National for this meeting in Group H, the Leopards will do without the services of Ngal’ayel Mukau. The Lille midfielder is out of this opposition due to an ankle injury, contracted during the clash against PSG in Ligue 1.

Facing journalists this Thursday at the Stade des Martyrs, in a pre-match press conference, coach Sébastien Desabre gave news of his 19-year-old player. “The group is complete, with the exception of Mukau, who injured his ankle after his match against PSG. He will return to Lille for treatment.”reveals the coach via the Facebook page of the Congolese Football Federation.

The French coach also mentioned the case of captain Chancel Mbemba, called up for selection despite his delicate situation at the club. “All the other players are ready for tomorrow’s match. We have 24 players who are 100% operational. Chancel is ready and very motivated. He has trained regularly at OM and is ready to defend the colours of Congo, as always.”he added. The DRC-Guinea match is scheduled for Friday evening at the Martyrs stadium, starting at 5 p.m. (GMT+1).