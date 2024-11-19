CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, the program for this Tuesday

The 6th and final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers ends this Tuesday, September 19 with 13 decisive matches. While several teams have already validated their qualification, others are fighting to the end to win the last tickets for the tournament in Morocco.

Groups still pending

Group C: If Egypt, already qualified, hosts Botswana for a match without stakes for them, second place remains very open. Mauritania and Cape Verde will face each other in Nouakchott, while Botswana can still hope for a miracle in the event of the defeat of the other two contenders.

Group H: In Dar es Salaam, a decisive clash between Tanzania and Guinea will determine the second qualifier in the group. A draw is enough for Syli National, but a defeat would deprive them of the final phase.

Already qualified favorites want to shine

Senegal: The reigning African champions face Burundi to end their campaign on a positive note and consolidate their first place.

Ivory Coast: After two defeats against Sierra Leone and Zambia, the Elephants will want to regain confidence in front of their public by facing Chad in Abidjan.

Matches on the program (GMT time)