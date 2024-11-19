Cameroon – Cholera epidemic: 27 cases declared and one death in the Far North

Authorities in the Far North of Cameroon have reported 27 cases of cholera, including the tragic death of a five-year-old child, indicating an alarming resumption of the epidemic.

In Maroua, capital of the Diamaré department, CRTV, state media, relayed the information on Monday via its Facebook page. To deal with this crisis, the prefect of Diamaré, Jean-Marc Ekoa Mbarga, has intensified awareness campaigns by visiting the city’s markets and bus stations.

During his speeches, he stressed the urgency of adopting preventive hygiene measures in order to curb the spread of the disease. Furthermore, he assured that the State has taken care of all the cases recorded.