CAN 2025: Benin, Gabon and Sudan qualified, Monday results

The 6th day of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which began on Sunday, offered a series of intense matches and decisive qualifications this Monday.

Benin, thanks to a courageous draw against Libya (0-0), returns to the CAN after an absence during the previous edition. Sudan, by obtaining a draw against Angola (0-0), also secures a place for the tournament in Morocco.

Already qualified, Nigeria and Tunisia fell against determined opponents. The Super Eagles lost at home against Rwanda (1-2), while Tunisia lost against Gambia (0-1). This defeat allows the Comoros to take first place in Group A, after their success against Madagascar (1-0).

Morocco crushes the competition

Impressive throughout the qualifiers, Morocco concluded its campaign with a resounding victory against Lesotho (7-0), completing a perfect run with six victories in six matches.

Burkina Faso ends its campaign on a disappointing note with a second consecutive defeat. After their setback against Senegal (1-0), the Stallions were swept aside by Malawi (3-0), highlighting their recent performance problems.

