CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon crushes Kenya, South Africa and Egypt unfold

The third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued this Friday with several matches played on the continent. Discover the results of the matches delivered at 4 p.m. (GMT).

Leader of Group J, Cameroon signed its second victory in the CAN 2025 qualifiers after its success against Kenya. In a clearly dominated match, the Indomitable Lions won with a score of 4-1. Vincent Aboubakar, from the penalty spot (8th), Martin Hongla (39th), Bryan Mbeumo (43rd) and Bassogog (55th) are the authors of this victory for the Cameroonians who retain the leader’s chair ahead of Zimbabwe, who beat Namibia (1 -0) the day before.

Impressive in this qualifying phase, Egypt for its part recorded its third consecutive victory, defeating Mauritania (2-0). Trezeguet opened the scoring (69th) before Mohamed Salah sealed the victory for the Pharaons with a great achievement (79th). This is the Liverpool striker’s 57th international goal.

In other matches, South Africa broke Congo (5-0) while Uganda continued its good campaign with a victory against South Sudan (1-0). The Cranes remain at the top of group K, tied on points with Bafana Bafana (2nd).

Full match results from 4 p.m. (GMT)

Benin 3-0 Rwanda: Mounié (7th), Houtondji (67th), Imourane (70th)

Cameroon 4-1 Kenya: Aboubakar (8th), Hongla (39th), Mbeumo (43rd); Olunga (41st)

Egypt 2-0 Mauritania: Trezeguet (69th), Salah (79th)

Nigeria 1-0 Libya: Dele-Bashiru (87th)

Uganda 1-0 South Sudan: Mugabi (47th)

South Africa 5-0 Congo