Cameroon: “if this happens again, I’ll stop”, Marc Brys threatens to resign

Cameroon coach Marc Brys was at a press conference this Friday. And the Belgian technician denounced certain acts which pollute his work on the bench of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon signed its third undefeated exit in the CAN 2025 qualifiers this Friday. The Indomitable Lions defeated Kenya (4-1) this afternoon, on the third day of the qualifying phases. A victory which allows Vincent Aboubakar’s gang to regain the lead of Group J, ahead of Zimbabwe, who defeated Namibia (1-0) the day before.

In a post-match press conference, Marc Brys spoke about this show of strength from his team. And the Belgian technician took the opportunity to warn against certain acts which torpedo his work on the Cameroonian bench. Facing journalists, the coach of the Indomitable Lions expressed his dissatisfaction with the absence of his assistant, Joachim Mununga, on the match commissioner’s list. The Belgian coach even threatens to resign from his post if such a situation were to recur.

“I am very, very angry. We started working together with FECAFOOT and everything was going well but I was surprised that on the match commissioner’s list, there was not my assistant (Joachim Mununga, editor’s note). I was very angry and I warn you that next time, I will stop! My assistant was adamant and told me he was stopping because it was disrespectful. Now I have to talk to him but if it happens again I’ll stop.”he warned.