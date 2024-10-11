CAN 2025 (Q): Benin crushes Rwanda, Nigeria takes on Libya

Benin defeated Rwanda (3-0) this Friday in Abidjan, on the occasion of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. A precious victory for the Guépards who retain second place in Group D, behind Nigeria, scorer from Libya (1-0).

Mission accomplished for Gernot Rohr and his foals. Hosting Rwanda this Friday in Abidjan, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the Beninese won with a score of 3-0. Dominant and realistic against the offensively limited Amavubi, the Cheetahs rolled with achievements from Steve Mounié, Andreas Hountondji and Hassane Imourane.

With this victory, Benin maintains its second place in group D, behind Nigeria which barely took over Libya (1-0). Next Tuesday, Benin will travel to Rwanda for the fourth day. Nigeria for its part will travel to Libya.