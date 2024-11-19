CAN 2025 (Q): Botswana qualified, Egypt finished first in group C

Botswana qualified for CAN 2025 after their draw against Egypt (1-1) on Tuesday. A result which suits the Pharaohs, who finish first in group C.

The sixth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued this Tuesday with a meeting between Botswana and Egypt. Second in group C with 7 points, the Zebras should at least draw to qualify. A mission accomplished by the Botswanans who forced the Egyptians to share the points.

At the Cairo International Stadium, Botswana surprised its host from the first minutes. In a quick action, Kebato scored an early goal in the 8th minute (0-1). This coup made the Pharaohs doubt. But the Egyptians were quick to react. In the 15th minute, Trezeguet, on a precise pass from Ateya, allowed his team to equalize (1-1). This achievement strengthened Rui Vitória’s men, who then dominated the match without managing to convert their numerous chances.

With this result, Egypt finished first in group C with 14 points. Botswana is second with 8 points. Both teams are qualified for CAN 2025 which will take place in Morocco. In the group’s other match, Mauritania beat Cape Verde 1-0 thanks to a goal from Soueid. However, this success had no impact on the final ranking: both teams ended their campaign eliminated.