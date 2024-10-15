CAN 2025 (Q): where to follow the Rwanda-Benin match live?

Rwanda challenges Benin this Tuesday evening in Kigali, as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Here is where to follow the meeting live.

Match at stake this evening in Kigali at the Amahoro stadium. Rwanda and Benin will cross crampons from 5 p.m. (GMT+1). A match counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. In difficulty in group D with 2 points in three days, the Amavubi must snatch victory to stay in the race for qualification.

Victorious against the Rwandans (3-0) last week, the Beninese for their part would move closer to the final phase in the event of a good result against the men of coach Torsten Spittler.

For those who would like to follow this meeting, it will be broadcast live and in full on Canal+ Sport in sub-Saharan Africa. Beninese public television ORTB could also rebroadcast it, as could Rwanda TV in Rwanda.