DRC: appeal trial opens for the 37 sentenced to death after the failed putsch

The appeal trial of 37 people sentenced to death for the failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo opened Thursday.

The accused, found guilty at the first instance, appeared again before the Kinshasa military court for their involvement in the attempted putsch that occurred last May. Among them are three Americans, including the son of the main instigator of the coup, as well as a Belgian, a British and a Canadian, all also holders of Congolese nationality.

In all, 51 people were tried in September for their role in the armed attack, which targeted the home of a minister before moving towards the Presidency. Except for one person, all those sentenced to death were convicted of crimes such as criminal conspiracy, bombing and terrorism.

Following the verdict, a Congolese human rights organization urged authorities to “commute the death penalty to life imprisonment”.