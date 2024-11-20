CAN 2025 (Q): Algeria and Morocco angry after comments from Tunisia’s interim coach

Monday evening, after Tunisia’s defeat against Gambia (1-0) during qualifying for the African Cup of Nations (CAN), Kaïs Yaâkoubi, interim coach of the Tunisian national team, made comments which provoked strong reactions in Algeria and Morocco.

During the post-match press conference, Kaïs Yaâkoubi pointed the finger at the Algerian and Moroccan selections, accusing them of using means that he describes as “extra-sporting” to convince binational players to join their ranks.

“ Why is the national team no longer performing well? You have to ask the right questions (…) Do you believe that Algeria and Morocco are bringing back binational players, like Gouiri and Cherki (he has never been in the Algerian selection, editor’s note) for free? No, absolutely no“, he notably confided

He also mentioned the case of certain stars, citing Amine Gouiri and Rayan Cherki, while questioning the sincerity of their commitment to their national team.

Sharp reactions in Morocco and Algeria

In Morocco, Yaâkoubi’s comments sparked an outcry. The media Le 360 ​​described these statements as “controversial”, denouncing the accusations against the Moroccan federation. For his part, Al Mountakhab published an article with a sharp tone, refuting the words of the Tunisian coach and affirming that the choices of Moroccan binational players are motivated by their emotional bond and their adherence to the national sporting project.

In Algeria, the Tunisian technician’s comments were not better received. The media TSA spoke of a “serious slippage”, interpreting these statements as a direct attack on the integrity of Algerian dual national players. La Gazette du Fennec also criticized these allegations, calling them “unfounded rumors”, and attributed them to an attempt to justify the current difficulties of the Tunisian selection.

Kaïs Yaâkoubi’s comments, which directly target the recruitment policies of binational players in Algeria and Morocco, caused strong indignation on both sides of the border. They are likely to continue to fuel debates in the days to come.