CAN 2025: Senegal in the 100

The number 100 is often symbolic, even honorific. Senegal and a few of its players managed to achieve this score in certain categories. The three players concerned are captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye. We tell you more.

Pape Gueye, a goal for history

By scoring in overtime against Morocco, Pape Gueye not only offered the title of African champion to Senegal, but also achieved a small feat by becoming the first Senegalese scorer in the CAN final.

The Senegalese midfielder also scored the 100th goal in Senegal’s CAN history. Before this 2025 edition, the Lions had scored 87 goals in 17 participations, adding 13 pawns during this 18th participation. These 100 goals were scored in 76 matches, an average of 1.3 goals per match.

Gana Gueye

Idrissa Gana Gueye is the most capped player in the history of the Senegal national team with 128 caps. He is also the most capped player in the history of the Lions in the African Cup with 29 matches, tied with Sadio Mané. Above all, the 36-year-old took advantage of CAN 2025 to play his 100th official match with Senegal. It was in the final against Morocco, the opportunity for him to win his 2nd star.

Kalidou Koulibaly

On December 30, 2025, Kalidou Koulibaly played in the match against Benin, counting for the 3rd day of the group stage (3-0). During this game, the Senegalese captain experienced a historic evening: he indeed honored his 100th selection with the Lions. An exceptional figure.

Kalidou Koulibaly now has 102 caps with Senegal. He is the third most capped player in the Lair behind Sadio Mané and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO