DRC: the situation is getting worse in Goma

The city of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, is the scene of violent clashes between Congolese armed forces and the M23 rebel group.

Heavy artillery and small arms fire was heard in the city center, causing panic among residents. M23 fighters, along with Rwandan special forces, entered several areas of the city, including the airport and Mount Goma.

This new escalation of violence has plunged Goma into a deep humanitarian crisis. The residents, trapped, lack water and electricity. Many civilians have fled their homes to seek refuge in safer areas. Humanitarian organizations are warning of the deterioration of living conditions and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The international community strongly condemned the M23 aggression and Rwanda’s involvement. The United Nations Security Council demanded the immediate withdrawal of foreign forces from Congolese territory. The Kenyan president announced the holding of an emergency summit of the Community of East African States to try to find a peaceful solution to this conflict.

The inhabitants of Goma live in fear and uncertainty. They fear for their safety and that of their families. Testimonies collected on site show a population traumatized by the violence and desperate to see peace return to their region.