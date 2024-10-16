CAN 2025 (Q): all the results of the matches played on Tuesday

Discover the results of the matches played Tuesday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

No less than 15 matches were played on Tuesday across African fields, as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. In danger in Group D, Rwanda relaunched its campaign after a valuable home victory against Benin (2-1). Great feat also from Sudan which imposed its law on Ghana (2-0). A deserved success for the Falcons of Jediane who are getting closer to qualifying for the final phase while the Black Stars are dangerously moving away from it.

In other matches, Senegal won their ticket for the trip to Morocco after a narrow victory against Malawi (1-0). Ditto for the DRC which defeated Tanzania (2-0). Surprised by Sierra Leone (0-1), Ivory Coast, reigning African champion, will have to wait for the next few days to snatch their ticket for the great mass of African football.

All results from Tuesday:

South Sudan 1 vs. 2 Uganda

Sudan 2 vs. 0 Ghana

Malawi 0 vs. 1 Senegal

Chad 0 vs. 1 Zambia

Lesotho 0 vs. 2 Gabon

Tanzania 0 vs. 2 DRC

Rwanda 2 vs. 1 Benign

Mauritania 0 vs. 1 Egypt

Botswana 1 vs. 0 Cape Verde

Niger 0 vs. 1 Angola

Sierra Leone 1 vs. 0 Ivory Coast

Congo 1 vs. 1 South Africa

Libya vs Nigeria (not played)

Ethiopia 0 vs. 3 Guinea

Comoros 1 vs. 1 Tunisia