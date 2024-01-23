CAN 2023, Morocco – DR Congo: an altercation turns into a general brawl (video)

While the Atlas Lions dominated the match and seemed to be in control, they finally conceded an equalizer at the end of the match, scored by Silas (1-1). Tension reached its peak following an altercation between Moroccan coach Walid Regragui and Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba.

In the face-to-face between the Moroccan team, led by Amine Harit and Azzedine Ounahi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, represented by Chancel Mbemba, the conclusion of the match took an unexpected turn, turning into a real physical battle . The Atlas Lions, considered the favorites for the African Cup of Nations, needed to achieve victory against the DRC to reach the round of 16. Although Walid Regragui’s players took the advantage by scoring a goal thanks to Achraf Hakimi (6th minute), Chancel Mbemba’s teammates did not give up.

Despite a missed penalty by former Olympian Cédric Bakambu (41st minute), the Leopards managed to equalize in the last quarter of an hour thanks to Stuttgart striker Silas (76th minute), creating an explosive end to the match. Following the final whistle, an altercation between Walid Regragui and Chancel Mbemba broke out, captured by the broadcasters’ cameras.

Indeed, the videos show a crowd forming around the two protagonists before the situation degenerates. Footage reveals that a general brawl broke out between the two teams, with players rushing into the stadium corridor. According to testimonies from Internet users present on site, the altercation started because the Moroccan coach allegedly ” bumped into “ Chancel Mbemba while he was “on your knees praying”.