CAN 2023: “we have to go for this 3rd place…”, Mpasi before South Africa-DRC

Lionel Mpasi was at a press conference in Abidjan on Wednesday evening. And the DRC goalkeeper looked ahead to the CAN 2023 classification match against South Africa.

Ejected by Ivory Coast (0-1) in the semi-final, the DRC still has a chance to finish on the podium at CAN 2023. The Leopards will face South Africa in a classification match next Saturday. A fairly tough opponent who almost eliminated Nigeria on Wednesday.

Which, however, is not to frighten Lionel Mpasi who is determined to snatch the bronze medal against Hugo Broos’ foals. “ Our goal was to go to the final. We must not forget that we have worked a lot to get to this stage of the competition. It was a big disappointment but now we want to take this third place“, explained the DRC goalkeeper to journalists.

The Rodez goalkeeper also reflected on his team’s defeat against the Ivorians, punished by a goal from Sébastien Haller in the second half. And the 29-year-old believes that the Congolese did not miss much to qualify for the final.

“In fact, we had a game plan against Ivory Coast. We wanted to annoy them, then they too were tactically present, they played the match they needed. As I said before, it won’t happen this evening (editor’s note; yesterday), we will continue to work. I think the Congolese are proud of us after this journey. Now, we are focused on this third place which we will have to go and get”he concluded.