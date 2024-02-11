PSG: “I’m going to headbutt you”, when Mbappé threatens Hakimi…

Both left on the bench during PSG’s easy victory against Lille (361) this Saturday, Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi got into some bickering, with the Frenchman threatening the Moroccan to headbutt him .

PSG hosted Lille this Saturday, on the 21st day of Ligue 1. A match won by the Parisians who won with a score of 3-1. Trailing at the start of the game on a goal from Yusuf Yazici, the locals did not take much time to turn the game around.

If Gonçalo Ramos quickly equalized for his team, Alexsandro against his camp and Randal Kolo Muani allowed the Rouge & Bleu to snatch the three points of victory. A new success for Luis Enrique’s men who are full of confidence before the round of 16 first leg in the Champions League on Wednesday against Real Sociedad.

Left on the bench at kick-off, Kylian Mbappé (25 years old) and Achraf Hakimi (25 years old) entered the game. However, before the start of the match, an amusing scene enlivened the corridors of the Parc des Princes .

While Achraf Hakimi asked Kylian Mbappé to hold his chasuble for him, the latter replied with humor: “ He really thinks I’m his assistant! You see, that’s the problem.” he jokes, addressing Marquinhos. The complicity between the two players is palpable, even in the teasing, while Mbappé adds in a joking tone: “ I’m going to headbutt you, you’ll see.”all under the knowing and smiling gaze of Achraf Hakimi.