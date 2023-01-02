CAN 2023-1/2 final: a Libyan referee for Ivory Coast-DRC

Ivory Coast faces the DRC this Wednesday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, as part of the CAN 2023 semi-finals. Libyan referee Ibrahim Mutaz will officiate this meeting.

The arbitration commission of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a Libyan referee for the match between Ivory Coast and the DRC, Wednesday evening, counting for the second semi-final of CAN 2023. The body Africa has trusted the whistle Ibrahim Mutaz. The latter will be assisted by Tunisian Hassani Khalil and Djiboutian Lebanon Abdoulrazack.

As a reminder, the Ivory Coast-DRC match is scheduled for Wednesday evening, from 9 p.m., at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. Saved by Morocco from a humiliating elimination in the group stages, the Ivorians ejected Senegal, defending champion, and Mali to reach the last four. The Congolese women owe their presence at this stage of the competition, to their victory against Egypt and Guinea, at the end of a hard-fought match.