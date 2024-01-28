CAN 2023: TV5 Monde replaces the flag of Cameroon with that of Ambazonia

The show “64 ” The world in French “ broadcast on the West channel on January 23, 2024 presented a blue and white flag adorned with a star and a bird alongside the name of Cameroon during the match against Gambia.

According to Simon Rodier’s observations, this representation corresponds to the flag of the imaginary Republic of Ambazonia, claimed by the separatists of the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon. This surreal sequence arouses the indignation of many Cameroonians who wonder how such an error could have occurred, especially since the correct flag had been used since the start of the competition.

The channel attributes this error to a simple mistake, but this explanation does not convince Steeve Fah, one of the whistleblowers who reported this unfortunate confusion. He emphasizes that Cameroon is well known to this Western channel, in particular thanks to the renowned Cameroonian journalist Denise Epoté, who heads the Africa department of TV5 Monde.

Additionally, she is responsible for the distribution, marketing and commercialization of TV5 Monde as Chairman of the Board of Directors of TV5 Monde USA and Latin America. France and its allies are directly blamed for this error, because the international French-speaking television channel, created on January 2, 1984, is jointly owned by public audiovisual companies from France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada and the Principality of Monaco.